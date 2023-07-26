US Entrepreneur Who Flies Jet, Drives Exotic Cars Says She Is 'Struggling'. Read Her Story

Jessica Mah is best known as the founder of inDinero.

The wildly successful serial entrepreneur Jessica Mah is best known as the founder of inDinero, a fintech company that helps small businesses to manage their finances. Ms Mah built her first six-figure business while she was in middle school and has since grown her portfolio of companies to over $500 million in value. The venture capitalist is a Forbes 30 Under 30 superstar, and for fun, she flies jet aircraft and drives exotic cars. However, she still insists that her life is not the fairy tale it appears to be.

Taking LinkedIn, the startup founder revealed that she has dated celebrities and been on magazine covers but she still sees herself as a struggling entrepreneur. "When I hang out with aspiring entrepreneurs in college, they say they want my life. But my best friends who know me best almost always say they would HATE my life," she wrote.

Ms Mah gave a sneak peek into her day-to-day life and revealed that she works all the time. "60 hours would be the minimum in any given week," she said. The serial entrepreneur also said that suffers from accomplishment dysmorphia. "I do not see my accomplishments in the esteemed way that many do," she wrote.

At the same time, the US-based entrepreneur also revealed that she is struggling to come to terms with the death of her ex-boyfriend, who died by suicide. "I am having trouble bringing myself to date again for obvious reasons".

Ms Mah acknowledged that one of her biggest problems is comparing herself to others. By her own admission, she surrounds herself with highly successful people who have accomplished far more than she has, and whose net worth is higher than hers.

"Comparison is the thief of joy. I've learned that the hard way. But with a little trick I picked up in therapy, I find that I am comparing myself to others less and less," she revealed.

The trick, according to her, is to "think about the bigger picture". "When you see someone who seems to have a better lifestyle than you, think about the bigger picture. Would you truly trade places with them? If you compare yourself to someone else, you have to compare yourself to ALL of their struggles, too. And nobody is posting their insecurities and private challenges in the open, which is why I am!" she explained.

"When we remember to view those we envy with a wider lens, it's much easier to see that we are all flawed and come with our own sets of struggles and wins. Yours is likely no greater or worse than all of the rest of us," Ms Mah concluded.

Now, her LinkedIn post has divided opinion on social media. While some applauded the entrepreneur for writing about her struggles, others said she failed to acknowledge her own privilege.

"I really appreciate these posts and reminders. Especially the issue around comparison, which is such a big deal for entrepreneurs," wrote one user. "I 100% agree, I think it takes a long time to be able to understand what makes you happy and enjoy the journey we are on," said another.

However, one user said, "You really typed all this and never once thought its a bad idea to post this? What even is a "accomplishment dysmorphia"? Do you have some common sense?"

"Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha how does one write something like this and completely fail to see the irony," commented another.

One user even wrote that "Attempt at humble bragging just ends up being victimhood narcissism," "Unhappy person still unhappy after wasting their life to become rich. What's new?" asked another.

Ms Mah's shared the post a few days back and since then it has accumulated hundreds of likes and comments.