''Bring My Daughter Back'': Mother Of Hyderabad Woman Who Was Found Starving On US Street

A woman from Hyderabad, Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, who went to the USA to pursue a master's degree, was seen on a street in Chicago on the verge of starvation. Her condition was brought to light by Amjed Ullah Khan, a spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), a party based in Telangana.

In a tweet, Mr. Khan shared a video of the woman who is seen sitting on a corner of the street with a few belongings. The woman is seen having trouble remembering her name at first. When asked about her condition, she explained that she was taken to a hospital for treatment, but her health deteriorated further after blood samples were extracted from her body for testing.

Her mother Syeda Wahaj Fatima has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asking for help and bring her daughter back to India.

''Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, her mother appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter,'' the tweet reads.

In the letter, Mrs.Fatima explained that her daughter is in depression and on the verge of starvation after her belongings were stolen.

She wrote, “My daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Maula Ali in Telangana, went to pursue her Masters at TRINE University in Detroit during August 2021 and was often in touch with us. But, for the past two months, she has not been in touch with me and recently we came to know through two Hyderabad youths that my daughter is in depression and someone stole her belongings, which left her to starvation. My daughter was spotted on the roads of Chicago in the USA.”

She also shared that her daughter could be traced with the help of Mohammed Minhaj Akhter and requested the Embassy of India in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in Chicago to bring her back.

We have just come to know about the case of Ms. Syed Lulu Minhaj from. Please DM to keep in touch. — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) July 25, 2023

Reacting to the post, the Consulate General of India in Chicago wrote, ''We have just come to know about the case of Ms. Syed Lulu Minhaj from. Please DM to keep in touch.''