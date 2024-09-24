This Rajasthan Village Crowned India's Best Tourist Village

There isn't a single pucca house in Devmali village

Devmali Village in Rajasthan's district Beawar has been named the Best Tourist Village in India. The central government will award the village on November 27 at a ceremony to be held in Delhi.

In this village, no one consumes meat, fish, or alcohol. Additionally, burning neem wood and using kerosene are prohibited. The village is home to a renowned temple of Lord Devnarayan, attracting lakhs of visitors each year, according to IANS.

Nestled in the Aravalli hills within the Masuda subdivision, the village spans around 3,000 bighas and is named after Lord Devnarayan.

While there isn't a single pucca house in Devmali village, located near Beawar, a beautiful temple of Lord Devnarayan stands on a hilltop.

"The best tourist village competition was organised by the Ministry of Tourism. It included those villages, which are maintaining rich culture while developing tourism. The other criteria were that it kept balanced social and environmental prospects and promoted community-based values and lifestyle. In this category, Devmali village has been selected as the best tourist village," Joint Director General of the Ministry Arun Srivastava said.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also reacted to the news, she said, "it is a proud moment for Rajasthan" after Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat selected Devmali village as the best tourist village in the country.

"Proud moment for Rajasthan! #Devmali village of Beawar district has been selected as 'Best Tourist Village'. This village is famous for its rich culture, traditions and natural beauty. The famous temple of Lord #Devnarayan is also located here, which is the main attraction," the Deputy Chief Minister wrote on X.

She added that the selection of Devmali as 'Best Tourist Village' will prove to help get international recognition for its historical, cultural and natural heritage.

"Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri @gssjodhpurji for selecting Devmali village as 'Best Tourist Village' by the Ministry of Tourism!," she wrote on X.