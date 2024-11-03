Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Gets Royal Welcome In Jaipur Ahead Of Concert

Diljit Dosanjh received a warm and royal welcome from Princess Diya Kumari.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is in the spotlight as he gears up for his much-anticipated concert in Jaipur as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. Ahead of the performance scheduled for Sunday evening, Dosanjh received a warm and royal welcome from Princess Diya Kumari, a prominent member of the Royal Family of Jaipur and the current Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

In a video shared on Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh captured the moments of his arrival in the pink city. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote, “Beautiful pink city Jaipur, Rajasthan...it was a beautiful experience thank Princess Diya Kumari.”

He also had a message for the concert attendees: “Dal Bati Churma khaa ke aana baut Bhangra hone wala hai aaj shaam ko (Have Dal Bati Churma before coming, there will be tonnes of Bhangra this evening) DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.”

The video features the popular singer arriving in style, hopping onto a horse carriage while dressed impeccably in a white suit paired with a black turban. He walked alongside Princess Diya, who was seen sharing insights about the grandeur of the palace. The clip also captured a lavish dinner shared with members of the royal family in Jaipur.

Princess Diya Kumari, the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last Maharaja of Jaipur during British rule, also shared the welcoming video on her Instagram account.

On Saturday, Dosanjh shared pictures from Jaipur's popular Nahargarh Fort. He was seen with folded hands, eyes closed, sitting quietly as the sun rose over the fort. He also shared glimpses from Amer Fort, where he fed pigeons.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his Dil-Luminati Tour, which recently took place in Delhi and is set to cover cities across India, including Jaipur. In September, he announced additional shows due to overwhelming demand, with performances scheduled in Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Earlier in 2024, Diljit toured Europe, performing in cities such as Paris, London, Dublin and Amsterdam. In April this year, he made history as the first Punjabi artist to perform at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium. He also became the first Indian artist featured on the cover of Billboard Canada.