Watch: Russian Woman's Desi Trick To Cross Busy Road In Jaipur Goes Viral

A Russian woman's creative approach to crossing a busy road in the Indian city of Jaipur has captured the attention of social media users. A viral video, posted on Instagram, shows her crossing a busy road with her friend, embracing the local "desi way" of dodging vehicles and weaving through traffic in front of the iconic Hawa Mahal.

"The first rule you need to learn in India is to learn how to cross the road," the woman, named Vera Prokofeva, wrote as the caption.

The video also shows her teaching her friend how to cross the road. "I'll teach you how to cross the road. You need to show them like that. You stop in there, and then down. Like this. See? Just show them, stop, and there we are. Mission complete! Successfully!" she said in the while crossing the she says while demonstrating the moves.

The video has also emerged as a great example of cultural exchange and the joy of exploring new places. The video gained huge traction, with some users jokingly warning her not to do this "Desi" trick on highways.

"Open a school please for training on how to cross roads in India." one user wrote.

"Hahahaha you learnt it right. Also don't forget to yell if the vehicle doesn't stop," another said.

Meanwhile, a third user warned her, saying, "Don't go in traffic and stop when it is heavy. Want and go when it's light and gently move with steady pace so the driver can judge. This is bad."

"Don't disrupt the traffic flow when the light is green and everyone is coming in," the user added.