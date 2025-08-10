In Terrifying Video, Reptile Wrangler Captures 20-Foot Python From Dumpster In Los Angeles

A massive 20-foot python was found on top of a dumpster in the parking garage of The Piero Apartments in downtown Los Angeles, causing a stir among residents. When animal control and the LAPD couldn't respond, reptile wrangler Joseph Hart was called to handle the situation, the New York Post reported. Mr Hart calmly captured the python with his bare hands. Wearing just jeans and a T-shirt, he hopped into the dumpster and carefully grabbed the snake just below the head, preventing it from biting him.

Mr Hart told KCAL that removing the python required special care due to its size and strength.

"The snake was not wanting to get off the dumpster. She was frightened, as you could imagine. There were a lot of people there. She's just been in this weird situation. She was stressed out," he said.

He later shared a video of the python capture on social media, excitedly describing it as "some good old-fashioned reptile wrangling."

"This poor snake, who we've named "Apples", was left in a small bin container in a dumpster at an apartment complex in downtown LA. Now this is majorly upsetting because this is a case of mistreatment and animal cruelty. You can see that Apple has a horrible mouth infection, which is quite common with snakes in the pet trade. This breaks my heart because the previous owner was most likely overwhelmed with the idea of treating the medical condition, as vet bills can be pricey. But dumping or abandoning the animal is no solution either," he wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

After capturing the python, Mr Hart educated residents about the snake. He noticed she had a severe mouth infection, likely due to poor care in the pet trade, which may cause her to lose some teeth. The snake is now receiving treatment in Riverside and is expected to make a full recovery after a few months of antibiotics and proper care.

On his website, Mr Hart said his mission is to "promote wildlife conservation through animal rehabilitation and public education."

Reticulated pythons are one of the world's longest snake species, native to Southeast Asia, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.