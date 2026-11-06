Teens Turn To Cancer Drug Hoping To Grow Taller Through "Heightmaxxing"

The growing trend of adding "maxxing" to different aspects of life has taken social media by storm, with young people sharing ways to improve themselves and achieve what they consider the ideal version of their appearance. One such trend is "looksmaxxing", which involves young men exchanging tips and strategies to improve their physical appearance, including facial features and body shape. Now, a new trend called "heightmaxxing" has emerged, focusing specifically on increasing height, with some teenagers even turning to medicines in the hope of becoming taller, reported Rolling Stone.

Some teenagers have now started taking "erdafitinib", a cancer drug they believe can help them grow taller. They refer to it as "erda" on social media and share updates about their height, the number of days they have taken the drug and the side effects they experience. Their belief comes from reports of unexpected growth in children who received the medicine while undergoing cancer treatment.

One such teenager is Zak, a 17-year-old TikTok user from New York, who said he had been taking erdafitinib on and off since he was 15. He bought the drug from overseas online sellers and initially spent $300 (around Rs 28,206) for a month's supply. He even started saving money for possible hospital bills because he expected that the drug could cause serious health problems.

Zak said social media made him increasingly conscious of his height. Videos discussing how tall men should be to find partners and experiences of being teased at school for being shorter than girls in his class added to his insecurity.

He reported experiencing nosebleeds, extremely dry skin and severe joint pain after taking the drug. He said even stretching his arm became painful, and he sometimes needed an hour of stretching after waking up to feel better.

Although he has stopped taking the medicine, he said he was pleased with the growth he experienced and was considering starting again. According to his own measurements, he grew several inches between the ages of 15 and 17.

Doctors Warn Against Using Cancer Drug For Height Growth

Doctors have warned that taking erdafitinib to increase height can be dangerous. The medicine, sold under the brand name Balversa, was approved in 2019 to treat certain advanced bladder cancers in adults. It has also been used in clinical trials involving children with rare cancers of the central nervous system.

Adalbert Raimann, a paediatric endocrinologist at the Medical University of Vienna, explained that the drug blocks certain proteins that normally help control bone growth. During puberty, bones grow through areas of cartilage near their ends called growth plates. These plates eventually close when a person reaches their full height in early adulthood.

A study published in July 2024 reported unexpected growth in two children with central nervous system tumours who received erdafitinib. However, doctors were using the medicine to treat life-threatening cancers after other treatments had failed.

Raimann warned that doctors do not know what long-term effects blocking these proteins could have, particularly on children whose bodies are still developing.

Andrew Dauber, a paediatric endocrinologist at Children's National Hospital, also said he would not prescribe erdafitinib to help children grow taller, calling the practice too dangerous.

The drug's reported side effects include diarrhoea, nausea, pain in the limbs and fingernails separating from their nail beds. Johnson & Johnson, which markets Balversa, has also clarified that the medicine has not been approved to increase height and its safety and effectiveness for this purpose have not been established in children or teenagers.