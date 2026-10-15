Would You Travel Just To Buy A Tote Bag? Meet The Rise Of 'Pilgra-Merch'

You can visit a new city, try its famous food, see its biggest attractions and still come home without the one thing people on social media want to know about. A tote bag from a grocery store. A teddy bear from a famous Paris hotel. Or a cap with the name of a luxury property on it.

It does sound oddly specific, and that is precisely the point.

Skyscanner has identified a travel trend called 'pilgrim merch', in which people seek out merchandise that is difficult to find elsewhere, sometimes making a trip specifically to buy it. The thrill lies as much in finding the item as in owning it.

The Hunt Is The Holiday

Pilgra-merch is the practice of travelling to get your hands on sought-after merchandise associated with a particular place. It could be a Trader Joe's tote bag in the US or a teddy bear from the Ritz Paris. These are everyday products, but their association with a specific destination makes them desirable.

Unlike conventional souvenirs, these purchases are not necessarily about bringing home a reminder of a holiday. They are about finding something you cannot simply order online or pick up at any other shop.

Skyscanner's report found that 23% of travellers had made a trip in the past 12 months to buy something they could not "add to cart."

From Trader Joe's Totes To Ritz Paris Teddy Bears

Trader Joe's tote bags have become one of the most famous examples of the trend. The American grocery chain's reusable bags have attracted a following on social media Ola Quadrio, Head of Travel, Client Solutions at Skyscanner, says the bags became a globally recognised status symbol after going viral on TikTok and reaching mainstream news coverage.

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Skyscanner also reports a 167% year-on-year increase in video views of Trader Joe's tote content.

The Ritz Paris offers a more luxurious example. Its branded merchandise, particularly its teddy bears, has developed a following of its own. Demand became strong enough for fashion label Frame to collaborate with the hotel on a collection.

The appeal may not be the same, but the idea is.

While 24% of Millennials say they are proudest of buying a branded robe or cap from a luxury hotel, 21% of Gen Z travellers take pride in bringing home a limited-run grocery tote unavailable elsewhere.

People Travelling For Merchandise

Photo: Pexels

According to fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell, the trend reflects the rise of what she calls "sensation seeking shoppers". These consumers want new, varied and exciting experiences. Simply buying a souvenir is no longer always enough.

Forbes-Bell argues that the effort involved makes these items more appealing. She also points to the role of community. When a product becomes a cult favourite, owning it can signal that you know about a place or trend that others may have missed.

As she puts it, "pilgra-merch is the new version of 'pics, or it didn't happen'."

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Try Pilgra-Merch On Your Next Trip

You do not need to plan an entire holiday around a shopping bag. The simplest way to embrace the trend is to look for merchandise that connects with your own interests. You can look beyond souvenir shops and explore local bakeries, bookstores, grocery stores and hotel boutiques. Their branded merch can make more personal keepsakes.

Find out what is exclusive: If a particular item has caught your eye, check whether it is sold only at one location or for a limited time. If you love coffee, a mug from a cafe you have wanted to visit might be more meaningful than a viral tote you have no use for.

The appeal of pilgra-merch is not about spending more. An inexpensive bag can carry just as much of a story as a luxury hotel souvenir. Basically, the idea is to make the hunt part of the experience.