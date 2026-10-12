Video: Foreigner In Ladakh Tries Hitchhiking To Find Tea Stall. This Happens Next

In a video going viral on Instagram, a foreign traveller who has hitchhiked through Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina shared his experience of hitchhiking in a remote village in Ladakh. The journey begins with a 16-hour train ride. The group gets upgraded to second class, and the vlogger shows his followers what the sleeper coach looks like. The group then arrives in Ladakh with no fixed plans and no hotel bookings. "I think the best travel strategy is hoping the locals take pity on you," the vlogger, Justin, says.

He adds, "We just showed up in this little town. We have no hotel booked. There might be like 500 people here, tops." Locals guide the group to a tidy guest house with floor mattresses and breathtaking mountain views.

Later, the travellers set out hitchhiking in search of a cup of tea. Sharing another humorous tip, Justin says, "The more helpless you look while hitchhiking, the higher the chances are you'll get a ride."

Where In Ladakh?

Justin reveals that he is in Suru Valley, a region that has only recently opened up to tourists. While exploring the area, the group also comes across a bear trail.

Their hitchhiking attempt proves successful, and they are picked up by what Justin calls the "nicest people". They stop for hot chai and enjoy a peaceful waterfall before continuing their journey. The video ends with Justin and his friends reaching another homestay atop a mountain.

READ | Video: 'This Is Not The India I Remember,' Foreign Woman Compares Road Trips In India 17 Years Apart

Take a look at some reactions to the viral video:

"Watching foreigners who are more local than me in my own country," one user commented. Another wrote, "It's crazy how you guys just go on these crazy adventures. I think that makes people feel alive."

"Living the best life," read one comment. Another user added, "Best way to travel like this."

A viewer wrote, "I'd never do this in my own country. And the fact that he said, 'We'll sleep on the floor,' and ended up finding a guest house with beds on the floor."