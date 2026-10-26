Japan Emerges As A Top Destination For Indian Travellers: The Rise Of A Curated Lifestyle Experience

At the NDTV World Summit 2026, VFS Global- Founder and CEO ,Zubin Karkaria highlighted a notable shift in outbound tourism preferences: Japan as a preeminent destination for Indian travellers.

Coming from the head of the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, this observation underscores just how rapidly Japan has climbed the Indian travel wish-list.

Long celebrated as an Asian super-hub where ancient traditions seamlessly blend with dynamic modern innovation, Japan is increasingly capturing the imagination of the world's travellers. Propelled by a historic surge in interest, the country has successfully transitioned from a niche bucket-list entry into a mainstream powerhouse for Indian globetrotters.

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Several converging factors have fueled this transformation:

Enhanced Connectivity: Expanded direct flight routes have drastically reduced travel friction.

The Dual Appeal: A striking juxtaposition of ultra-futuristic, neon-lit urban landscapes with deeply preserved historical roots.

Lifestyle & Gastronomy: World-class culinary excellence and unparalleled high-end retail opportunities.

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The Rise of Japan's Beauty Economy

Beyond its skyscrapers and culinary pedigree, Japan has carved out a unique reputation among beauty-conscious Indian travellers. Tokyo's Ginza district serves as the spiritual and commercial heart of Japanese beauty culture. Historic powerhouses like Shiseido, founded there in 1872, continue to operate their global headquarters and flagship stores in the district, joined by a wave of premium skincare brands renowned for rigorous science, minimalist routines, and meticulous formulations.

This booming retail and wellness economy intersects seamlessly with Japan's most iconic seasonal spectacle: the cherry blossoms (sakura). Beginning in late March, the sakura bloom sweeps northward from Kyushu through Honshu to Hokkaido, transforming iconic spaces like Tokyo's Shinjuku Gyoen, Ueno Park, and the Meguro River into some of the most photographed landscapes on earth.

A Curated Lifestyle Experience

Japan's meteoric rise among Indian tourists is no longer fueled by a single attraction. Rather, it is the sum of seamless connectivity, futuristic cities, centuries-old cultural depth, world-class gastronomy, exceptional retail, and a fast-growing reputation as a global wellness sanctuary. From cherry blossoms fluttering over Ueno Park to luxury skincare counters in Ginza, Japan offers India's traveller far more than a standard holiday. It delivers a deeply curated lifestyle experience.