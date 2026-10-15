Only For Rs 361, You Can Drive A Mini Train at This Japanese Railway Museum

Not many countries around the world have a railway museum giving you a chance to pilot your own mini train. Japan stands out, for it lets visitors take control of their mini locomotive.

Sharing a glimpse of the fun experience, a content creator showed what it is like to drive a train on a custom-designed outdoor track, mimicking a real railway setup. The colourful mini trains come with a dedicated driver's cabin, featuring a control panel with functional throttle lever, speedometer, working horn, and other buttons. Each mini train holds up to three passengers in addition to the driver.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, the creator revealed that this unique attraction is available at The Railway Museum in Saitama, Japan. According to him, the mini train experience is highly popular, and people need to book in advance to experience it.

Also Read: Video: Bengaluru Traveller Shares What Flying Economy On Vietnam Airlines Is Really Like

“I recommend booking in advance through their official website. Once booked, you'll need to pay for it at a 7-Eleven in Japan within 2 days so make sure you are planning to be in Japan soon after making your reservation,” he wrote.

He further added that it was another option for booking tickets. He suggested people download the museum's app and enter the raffle for a chance to win a spot. "You'll need to do this once you're at the museum, and keep in mind that it doesn't guarantee you'll get in,” he added.

The railway museum entrance cost is priced at 1500 yen (Rs 904) for adults, and the mini train ride costs 600 yen (Rs 361).

Also Read: Video: American Mom Shares Experience Of Travelling To India With A Baby

The Railway Museum is situated in Omiya Ward in Saitama. It is easily accessible from Tokyo. You can take a direct train from Tokyo to Omiya Station and transfer to the local New Shuttle line. The station is directly connected to the entrance of The Railway Museum.