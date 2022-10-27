Indian Railways Resumes Service Of Historic Neral-Matheran Toy Train

This mini train is one of the primary tourist attractions of Matheran.

The renowned toy train between Neral and Matheran has resumed its services from last week with an addition of Vistadome Coach. This mini train is one of the primary tourist attractions of Matheran, a small hill station 100 kilometres from Mumbai.

A video has been posted by the ministry of Indian Railways on Twitter on Wednesday. Neral is a tourist destination in the Raigad region of eastern Mumbai District, approximately 80 kilometres from Mumbai's primary location.

A rejuvenating experience with the tranquillity of nature!



Neral-Matheran Toy Train in Maharashtra has resumed its services post infra upgradation in the section. pic.twitter.com/irpeQR1Zuw — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 26, 2022

“A rejuvenating experience with the tranquillity of nature! Neral-Matheran Toy Train in Maharashtra has resumed its services post infra upgradation in the section,” wrote Indian Railways while sharing the post.

The 23 seconds clip shows passengers travelling in the train. A post has also been shared by the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishvaw along with a photo of the beautiful train and some extra details on Twitter on Wednesday.

Heritage Neral- Matheran toy train whistles again! 🚂



👉Vistadome coach

👉Gabion protection

👉Grouting of stone pitching beneath the track pic.twitter.com/e6sEmEamLE — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 26, 2022

“Heritage Neral- Matheran toy train whistles again,” he wrote while sharing the post. He also shared the information that now the trains will have a Vistadome coach, Gabion protection, and Grouting of stone pitching beneath the track.

According to a release from IRCTC, he trains are a treat for travellers, and the trip to Mumbai's summer destination covers a distance of 21 kilometres, cutting a swath through forest in the Western Ghats from Neral to Matheran.

The narrow-gauge railway line stops at three stations between Jummapatti, Waterpipe, and Aman Lodge before terminating in Matheran. All of these stations currently have a solar power plant with a capacity of 500-1000 Wp and a wind mill with a capacity of 6.1 KWp at Matheran, as well as energy-efficient LED lighting and fans.

The route of the railroad was designed in 1900, with construction commencing in 1904 and finishing in 1907.



Featured Video Of The Day