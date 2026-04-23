Sundar Pichai Reveals AI Now Generates 75% Of Google's New Code

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that 75 per cent of all new code at the company is now generated by AI and reviewed by human engineers, marking a sharp increase from 50 per cent last year. As Google shifts toward "agentic workflows," employees are increasingly required to use AI tools for coding and other tasks, transforming the developer role from writing code to validating it.

"We've been using AI to generate code internally at Google for a while. Today, 75 per cent of all new code at Google is now AI-generated and approved by engineers, up from 50 per cent last fall," said Pichai in a post on ‘The Keyword' on Wednesday.

Pichai also highlighted a complex code migration where AI agents and engineers worked together to finish the job six times faster than human engineers could manage just a year ago.

"We're now shifting to truly agentic workflows. Our engineers are orchestrating fully autonomous digital task forces, firing off agents and accomplishing incredible things," he said.

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Gemini Era

Pichai said Google was firmly in the agentic Gemini era with its Gemini Enterprise app witnessing a 40 per cent growth in paid monthly active users quarter-over-quarter.

"Through this rapid growth, we've seen how every employee in every organisation can become a builder. This is an incredible shift, but it comes with complexity. The conversation has gone from ‘Can we build an agent?' to ‘How do we manage thousands of them?'" said Pichai.

While the majority of Google engineers are using its Gemini models to generate code, some DeepMind employees have been permitted to use Anthropic's Claude in recent months, which has led to some tensions, according to a report in Business Insider.

Google is not the only Big Tech company fully embracing AI technology. Microsoft is heavily invested in AI, with CEO Satya Nadella revealing last April that the AI agents were already generating 20-30 per cent of the code for certain projects. CTO Kevin Scott predicted that within five years, a staggering 95 per cent of code could be AI-generated.