NASA Nuclear Engineer Found Dead In Burned Tesla, FBI Launches Multi-Agency Probe

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a multi-agency investigation into a series of mysterious deaths and disappearances among American scientists. The probe has gained pace following new developments in the case of Joshua LeBlanc, a 29-year-old NASA aerospace technologies electrical engineer who disappeared in July last year. LeBlanc, a key contributor to the critical nuclear propulsion project for future Mars missions, was found dead inside his burned Tesla in rural Alabama.

LeBlanc's car was found burned beyond recognition at about 2:45 pm local time after it collided with a guardrail and several trees, according to a report in New York Post. Earlier in the morning, his family had reported him missing after he failed to show up at his job. The family at the time claimed that LeBlanc may have been kidnapped as he left his phone and wallet at home.

Using data from his Tesla Sentry Mode, the police found that the car had stood still at the airport in Huntsville for four hours on the morning of the death.

The FBI is now reviewing 11 cases of deaths and disappearances between 2022 and 2026, investigating potential links to sensitive national research. Notable cases include MIT nuclear professor Nuno Loureiro, who was fatally shot in his home in 2025, and Amy Eskridge, an aerospace researcher whose 2022 death remains under scrutiny.

Others, including Los Alamos employee Melissa Casias and retired Air Force Major General Neil McCasland, have missing persons cases that remain unsolved.

“The FBI is spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists. We are working with the Department of Energy, Department of War, and with our state and local law enforcement partners to find answers," the agency said in a statement.

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'We're Going to Look At It'

While no official link has been established, the White House is monitoring the growing number of mysterious deaths and disappearances involving US scientists and defence personnel.

On Sunday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the government was investigating the recent string of disappearances and deaths. He said a formal probe had been launched within the Department of Energy that's part of a coordinated investigation across various branches.

"A lot of the nuclear security scientists are in DOE. So yes, of course we are looking into this," said Wright, adding: "Hopefully, I don't know, coincidence, whatever you wanna call it, but some of them were very important people, and we're going to look at it."