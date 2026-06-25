Startup Founder Reveals Hidden Impact Of Employee Resignations: "Still Remember The Heartbreak"

A startup founder has shared how deeply employee resignations can hit, revealing exactly what she felt when the first few employees left the company. Rachna Baruah, founder of PR firm Madchatter, opened up about the "heartbreak" as she discussed the shock and self-doubt that followed after a few team members resigned. The founder said she "didn't leave bed for 3 days," overwhelmed by guilt and uncertainty.

"As a founder, I still remember the heartbreak when my first few employees resigned. They had grown up, moved on to better opportunities, and I was ecstatic for them," Baruah wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

"But then the quiet flip side that nobody knows of was also that I didn't leave my bed for the next 3 days, face dug into my pillow, somewhere feeling like it was a reflection of me having failed somewhere."

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Building a startup often means close working relationships. Founders bring early employees into strategy discussions, share sensitive plans, and invest time in coaching. When those employees resign, the impact isn't just operational; it often feels like a personal loss.

The founder also revealed what has changed now, and how she manages the separations. "In the last 9 years, though, this is one of the tougher and more painful muscles I have had to build - to take resignations from the team at face value and to acknowledge that people will eventually move on. I maintain friendships and try to stay involved with all ex-Madchatter folks, whether they like it or not," she wrote.

"I assumed by now I had developed somewhat of a rhino skin but some resignations still have the capacity to sucker punch you out of nowhere (despite all the therapy and 'healing') and throw you back to the uncertainty of the 25YO who saw her first flock out of the nest."

"One of the hardest things I have had to do is to create a shield from the hourly emotional upheavals, for my own sanity."

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See the post here:

Social media reactions

The post struck a chord with other founders who said they rarely talk about how personal it feels when people they've hired, mentored and relied on, decide to leave. Some commenters sympathised, pointing out that founders often take resignations personally. Others noted that it is part of business, and that employees leave for growth and higher pay.

"I've never thought about resignations from a founder's perspective. It takes a lot of maturity to celebrate people's growth while managing your own emotions," a professional wrote in the comment section.

"Such a profoundly honest post. Most founders will never admit this publicly, but the emotional compute load of a resignation is massive," another professional praised her for sharing her thoughts with honesty.

"Someone said that sometimes, the true success of a leader is helping your team outgrow you. It's lovely to know that you still try to be in touch with them after they've moved on. Shows what a wonderful person you are," a third observer commented.