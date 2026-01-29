Scientists Cure Pancreatic Cancer In Mice Without Major Side Effects

In a potential breakthrough for pancreatic cancer treatment, scientists have found a way to wipe out tumours in laboratory mice. The study published in the journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences) states that scientists managed to overcome the tumour in mice using a triple combination therapy, which also avoids the common problem of treatment resistance. Currently, drugs for pancreatic cancer lose effectiveness within months because the tumour becomes resistant.

"These studies open a path to designing new combination therapies that can improve survival for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma [the most common pancreatic cancer]. These results point the way for developing new clinical trials," the study authors stated.

Led by Mariano Barbacid, the head of the experimental oncology group at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO), the scientists combined an experimental drug, already approved for lung cancer, with a protein degrader, resulting in tumours disappearing without significant side effects in three different animal models.

The Embassy of Spain in the UK took to social media to highlight the achievements of the scientists, adding that the breakthrough could make a difference in the fight against the disease.

"A team of scientists from the Spanish Cancer Research Centre, led by the renowned Dr Mariano Barbacid, has achieved the complete and permanent disappearance of pancreatic cancer in experimental models. This discovery could make a difference in the fight against this disease."

Future Clinical Trials

Although the result could be a milestone in the fight against cancer, the study authors took a cautious approach, adding that human clinical trials were not underway yet.

"It is important to understand that, although experimental results like those described here have never been obtained before, we are not yet in a position to carry out clinical trials with the triple therapy," explained Barbacid.