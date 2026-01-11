Rs 3 Lakh A Year To Rs 9 Crore Net Worth: Techie's Wealth Building Strategy Inspires Internet

An Indian IT professional recently took to Reddit to share how he built a net worth of Rs 9 crore in 20 years through disciplined and long-term investing. The 47-year-old described himself as an average employee in the tech sector, with no financial head start or windfalls. According to his Reddit post, he began his career in 2005 with an annual salary of just Rs 3 lakh. He had no overseas assignments, no dollar income, no stock options, and no inherited wealth. What set him apart was his early and consistent focus on equity investing. He credited “pure compounding” and staying invested in the market for his financial growth over time.

Despite not earning big in the early years, he steadily built his portfolio, avoiding flashy investments and instead relying on the power of compounding returns. By 2010, his income had increased to Rs 10 lakh, and his investment portfolio had grown to about the same amount. By 2016, with a salary of Rs 25 lakh, his portfolio had crossed the Rs 1 crore mark. In 2020, earning Rs 35 lakh annually, his investments doubled to Rs 2 crore.

Today, with a salary of Rs 65 lakh per year, his net worth stands at Rs 9 crore. His portfolio is primarily made up of Rs 8 crore in Indian stocks and equities and Rs 1 crore in mutual funds, along with a self-owned flat. He never relied on ESOPs, inheritance, foreign earnings, or real estate beyond his home. As a single earner supporting a family of five, he lived modestly and didn't invest in fixed deposits.

His story struck a chord with many online, offering a practical example of how wealth can be built through consistency and patience, even without high income or shortcuts.

One user wrote, "Super work and solid patience here. Glad you could witness all the cycles. Just one thing, I would not say a 3 Lakh salary as modest in the year 2005."

Another commented, "Great going and congratulations, you have LOT of money, but you are still on grind? So, what is your FIRE target? Enjoy."

"Really really heartwarming to see a modest person with good Liq. NW just because of consistency. My heartfelt wishes for your success," a third said.