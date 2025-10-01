Techie's Salary Jump From Rs 16 Lakh To Rs 1.6 Crore Amazes Internet: "Mind Blown"

A tech professional from a tier-3 college in India has made headlines with a remarkable salary jump from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 1.6 crore per annum. The techie's story was shared by his friend, Vaibhav Agarwal, who revealed that they previously worked together at Samsung before pursuing separate career paths. Notably, Agarwal is now employed at Google, while the techie landed a senior software engineer position at LinkedIn, highlighting the potential for rapid career growth and lucrative opportunities in the tech industry.

In a post on X, Vaibhav Agarwal shared that his friend recently aced the LinkedIn Senior Software Engineer (SSE) interview, securing a package of Rs 95 lakh per annum (LPA) with a Cost-to-Company (CTC) of around Rs 1.6 crore. Although Agarwal's post mentioned "Linked," subsequent comments suggest that the job offer was specifically from LinkedIn, the professional networking platform owned by Microsoft.

"My Friend Recently Cracked the Linked SSE Interview and he got 95LPA Package, and CTC of around 1.6 Cr. He is just 2022 grad and tier 3 college passout. He was with me in samsung at around 16 LPA. This is the highest Jump I have ever seen in terms of Numbers in the package," Agarwal wrote on X.

The story has inspired many, sparking discussions about the keys to achieving similar success. Many enquired about the techie's interview preparation strategies and marvelled at his achievement despite the fact that he graduated from a tier-3 college with only three years of experience.

One user wrote, "That's very inspiring to know. As you both worked in Samsung, you must be knowing each other pretty well. Can you please tell what exactly he did differently than others because of which he could land such a huge jump? Thank You Again."

Another asked, "Can you share the roadmap and interview prep tips he followed, it would be highly helpful for future hustlers."

A third user said, "SSE in 3 years that too at LinkedIn is crazyy."