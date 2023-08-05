Robert Downey Jr. Giving Away 6 Of His Vintage 'Dream Cars'. See Details

The cars were remade to be eco-friendly, the actor revealed.

Robert Downey Jr. is giving away six of his vintage, eco-modified dream cars in a competition anyone can enter. According to the official website, the giveaway includes a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette, a 1966 Buick Riviera, a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE, a 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup, a 1972 VW Bus and a 1985 Chevrolet El Camino.

The 'Iron Man' star revealed the surprise giveaway on social media. He posted a picture of himself with six of his cars, with the caption: "In case you haven't heard yet, I'm giving away some of my cars..."

In the following post, the Hollywood star informed his fans how to enter and when the drawings will periodically take place. He stressed that there is "no purchase/donation required and making one will not increase chances of winning". The Giveaway is open to the USA, UK and Canada, excluding Quebec, to legal residents over 18, the actor revealed.

The 58-year-old is collaborating with the Edward Charles Foundation to raise money for his climate tech venture capital company, FootPrint Coalition. He explained that the cars were remade to be eco-friendly.

"You can be one of the six winners, each receiving one of these beauties that we converted to drive to a pollution-free future," the site dedicated to the sweepstakes states. "Enter for your chance to win one of the RDJ Dream Cars and experience the future of automotive technology," it added.

Each car will also come with a "Road Trip Kit", comprised of sunglasses, a crossbody bag, a baseball cap, a sweatshirt, a throw blanket, and a bucket hat, among other things. The RDJ Dream Cars drawing, which officially began on June 16, ends on July 16, 2024.

