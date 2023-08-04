Celine Dion's Sister Shares Update On Her Health: 'Hope Is Important'

Celine Dion is trying to find a medicine that works, said her sister.

Celine Dion's sister has said that the family is not able to find any medicine that can treat the singer suffering from stiff person syndrome. Claudette Dion, however, said it is important to "have hope". Ms Dion had shared her diagnosis with fans in December 2022, saying in an Instagram post that she decided to cancel the Courage World Tour. "I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%," the singer had said.

Sharing an update about her health, Claudette Dion told Le Journal de Motreal that her sister, Linda, has moved into Ceeline's home, where she lives with her three sons, Rene-Charles, Eddy and Nelson.

"When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard," Claudette said in the interview, as published by SheMazing. "She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible."

The 74-year-old also said that the choice to cancel the tour was the right one, and the powerhouse singer needs to rest.

"She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game," said Claudette Dion. "At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it."

"It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life," she further said. "We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."

Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological condition, which affects one or two persons out of every million. It is characterised by muscle rigidity, spasms, and stiffness.

The disorder causes unpredictable muscle spasms, which can be triggered by stress, noise, or unexpected movements.

The syndrome affects the central nervous system, which is responsible for controlling voluntary movements of the body. Although the cause of the disorder is not completely understood, research suggests that genetics, autoimmunity, and environmental factors may play a significant role.