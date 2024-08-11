Celine Dion Slams Donald Trump For 'Unauthorised' Use Of 'Titanic' Song In His Rally

Celine Dion condemned Mr Trump's use of her hit song.

Canadian singer Celine Dion criticised former US President Donald Trump on Saturday for using her song "My Heart Will Go On" from the 1997 film 'Titanic' at his campaign event in Montana without getting her consent or endorsement.

The 56-year-old issued a strong statement, after the Republican candidate played a video of the hit song about the sinking Titanic as a musical interlude, at his recent rally. A statement on her X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram account said, "Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc, became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing My Heart Will Go On at a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign rally in Montana."

Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign… pic.twitter.com/28CYLFvgER — Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 10, 2024

It added, "In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.... And really, THAT song?"

Since being shared, the post has amassed several reactions on social media.

"Yes they used 'THAT SONG'," said a user.

Another said, "I hope she sues Trump and RNC. But I have to say using the Titanic theme song for the Trump campaign is very appropriate for this sinking political campaign."

"That last line is ICONIC!!" remarked a person.

A fourth said, "Makes one wonder why its sooo difficult for trump & his campaign to adhere to rules/guidelines? Thank you for addressing this unauthorized use."

"For me it's perfect for the Tumptanic!" said an Instagram user.

"Too bad for her - it would be a positive thing. Sadly she doesn't see it that way. I have been her fan for 30 years but I will have to respectfully disagree with her political beliefs," wrote another person.

Notably, the song about the shipwreck in 1912 is more about love, sorrow, and perseverance. The song was written by James Horner and has lyrics by Will Jennings. It took home four Grammys, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year, as well as an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

During the song's interlude at his rally in Bozeman, Montana, Mr Trump attacked Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been closing the gap on him in the polls. Meanwhile, Ms Harris has been playing Beyonce's song "Freedom," which the pop star granted the Vice President permission to use.