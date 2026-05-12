Mewar Princess Reveals How She Modernised And Helped Grow Royal Wealth: "Money Wasn't Unlimited"

Princess Jahnavi Kumari Mewar, a member of Rajasthan's Mewar royal family, has shared how she helped transform her family's investment operations into a formal multi-family office while preserving and growing generational wealth. In an as-told-to essay for Business Insider, Jahnavi reflected on her upbringing inside the royal household, her introduction to business, and the challenges of managing legacy wealth in a modern financial landscape.

Jahnavi, who runs her family's multi-family office and founded private equity firm Auctus Fora, said she grew up in the family palace alongside her cousins, where younger members of the royal family were encouraged to confidently interact with visiting dignitaries and guests from around the world.

"I had this most tremendous privilege of birth. The last official, government-recognized king in India was my grandfather's elder brother, and then after that, the monarchy didn't really exist. It turned into a democracy. I grew up as most kids would. The difference was that I ended up going to school within the palace with my cousins" she said.

She recalled learning about different cultures, guiding visitors through family properties, and participating in conversations from a young age - experiences that helped shape her confidence and communication skills.

Entry into Business

Although her parents did not expect her to join the family business, Jahnavi said she was always fascinated by her father's work. Over time, she became increasingly involved in the business, sitting through meetings, reviewing documents, asking questions, and gradually developing an understanding of investment management and precision in decision-making.

Despite belonging to a royal family, she stressed that wealth was never treated as unlimited or guaranteed. While studying business and international trade in Melbourne, she worked three jobs in catering, club promotion, and telemarketing alongside university.

"When I went to university, I got a car, my rent was paid for, and I got pocket money, but it was never unlimited. I worked three jobs while still doing my assignments and going to classes. I worked for a catering company, as a club promoter, and as a telemarketer. It was a nightmare — that's when the privilege comes in," she added.

In her early twenties, Jahnavi took charge of restructuring the family's investment company into a formalised family office. She explained that her father and his close circle had historically focused on solidarity and co-investment rather than profitability, with her family carrying much of the portfolio management costs.

Determined to professionalise operations, she pushed for investors to begin covering their own expenses. She revealed that after her father dismissed the idea, she announced the policy change herself during a family gathering. Jahnavi also described how the family office shifted towards a more globally opportunistic investment approach, treating emerging markets as long-term priorities rather than secondary bets. She said the business also moved away from excessive reliance on intermediaries such as accountants, investment bankers, and advisors in order to improve accountability and efficiency.

Reflecting on her career, Jahnavi acknowledged the challenge of entering rooms dominated by older and more experienced investors. However, she said she focused on being unapologetic about her presence while continuing to listen and learn. At the same time, she credited senior advisers and longtime associates, whom she referred to as the dinosaur squad, for teaching her the importance of protecting family wealth before taking major financial risks.