Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Be Questioned In Defamation Case

Meghan Markle previously filed a motion to stop deposition in the case

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be questioned as part of a US defamation case brought by Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha is suing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for "defamation and injurious falsehoods" following the couple's tell-all-interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, BBC reported.

Meghan Markle's half-sister alleges that the Duchess of Sussex defamed her when she "falsely and maliciously" said she was "an only child".

Meghan Markle previously filed a motion to stop deposition in the case, but it was dismissed by Florida judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, Standard.co.uk reported.

"Defendant Markle does not show that unusual circumstances justify the requested stay, or that prejudice or an undue burden will result if the court does not impose a stay," the documents, obtained by the PA news agency, stated.

"Defendant Markle does not satisfy the high standard required to stay discovery pending the resolution of a dispositive motion."

Samantha Markle in her motion said that Meghan Markle's statement had subjected her to "humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale".

"Plaintiff - who suffers from multiple sclerosis and is confined to a wheelchair - brings this action for defamation based on demonstrably false and malicious statements made by her half-sister to a worldwide audience, including roughly 50 million people in 17 countries who watched the Oprah Winfrey interview with the Defendant, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry of England," the filing stated.

"Meghan - who was featured with Prince Harry on the cover of Time Magazine's annual feature on 'The World's Most Influential People' published and disseminated false and malicious lies designed to destroy Plaintiff's reputation and which have subjected Plaintiff to humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale," it added.

In the explosive with Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of allegations about the royal family.