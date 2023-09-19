Elon Musk Takes Israel PM For A Ride In Tesla's Yet-To-Be Launched 'Cybertruck'

The Cybertruck is scheduled to go on sale this year

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday met billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, during his trip to the United States. Mr Musk took the Israeli PM and his wife Sara Netanyahu Netanyahu on a tour of the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, where he gave an overview of the company's developments and numerous models. The trio took a ride in the battery-electric full-size pickup truck around the factory.

The official X account of the Prime Minister of Israel shared pictures and videos from their meeting. ''Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara toured the @Tesla Motors plant in Fremont, California, together with Tesla CEO, entrepreneur @ElonMusk,'' a tweet read.

Another tweet in the thread read, ''The Prime Minister and his wife were briefed by Elon Musk on company developments and various models, and observed the production and assembly line for advanced electric vehicles.''

The Prime Minister and his wife were briefed by Elon Musk on company developments and various models, and observed the production and assembly line for advanced electric vehicles. pic.twitter.com/DgLRbcmoGX — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 18, 2023

Not only that, the Israeli PM and his wife Sara also rode in the groundbreaking 'Cybertruck' car, which is yet to be launched. Notably, the Cybertruck, scheduled to go on sale this year, has a range of 250–500 miles (400–800 km) and an estimated 0 to 60 mph time of 2.9–6.5 seconds.

''Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, together with Elon Musk, then rode in the 'Cyber Truck' vehicle that is not yet on the market,'' the caption of the post reads.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, together with Elon Musk, then rode in the 'Cyber Truck' vehicle that is not yet on the market. pic.twitter.com/NaZFxlb5gD — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 18, 2023

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019. The futuristic-looking truck is made of stainless steel used in rockets and the electric vehicle has a unique, geometric design. The Tesla website claims that the truck offers "better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car".

During their meeting, Mr Netanyahu also urged Elon Musk to fight anti-Semitism on his X platform as he sat down with the tech tycoon to discuss artificial intelligence.

In addition to Elon Musk, Mr Netanyahu will also meet US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among other world leaders, during his US visit.