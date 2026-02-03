Advertisement

Musk's SpaceX To Merge With xAI At Combined Valuation Of $1.25 Trillion: Report

The space firm and the AI startup were in discussions to merge ahead of a blockbuster public offering planned for later this year, Reuters had reported on Thursday.

The combined company is expected to price its shares at about $527 each, the report said.

Elon Musk plans to merge SpaceX with xAI ahead of its IPO, with a combined valuation of $1.25 trillion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal was announced in a memo, according to Bloomberg.

SpaceX and xAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The space firm and the AI startup were in discussions to merge ahead of a blockbuster public offering planned for later this year, Reuters had reported on Thursday, bringing Musk's rockets, Starlink satellites, the X social media platform and Grok AI chatbot under one roof.

Elon Musk, SpaceX, Xai
