Pakistani Techie Explains How She Got Hired At Anthropic, Urges Young Engineers To Embrace AI

Aiza Usman, an Applied AI Engineer at Anthropic, has gone viral for sharing her journey from Pakistan's Lahore to the United States, how she broke into the AI industry, and why adaptability is now one of the most critical skills in today's job market. In a conversation with content creator Hamzaa Chishti, she shared that she came to the US for her undergraduate studies.

Explaining how she landed a job at Anthropic, she said her background in Computer Science engineering played a key role in building a strong technical foundation. She added that her graduate studies further strengthened her expertise, especially through courses focused on generative AI, large language models (LLMs) and transformer architectures. She also gained hands-on industry experience by working with a fintech startup, where she built AI agents and worked on applied AI solutions.

Speaking about the similarities and differences between Anthropic and OpenAI, she said both companies place strong emphasis on AI safety and responsible development. She explained that one of the core priorities at Anthropic is ensuring that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence remain aligned with human safety and well-being. According to her, the company is focused not only on accelerating AI capabilities but also on making sure the technology is developed responsibly and safely for people.

She further advocated for embracing AI as a tool, urging professionals to shift from fearing automation to learning how to work alongside it. "Everyone needs to stop being scared of AI," she stated, adding that AI isn't just for technical teams anymore. It's showing up in nearly every profession. Instead of avoiding these tools, she argued that people should invest time in learning to use them well.

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Notably, AI has become one of the biggest talking points in the technology world, dominating headlines, investor calls, and policy debates. Meanwhile, workers across industries are trying to make sense of what these rapid changes could mean for their careers.

Roles in writing, design, coding, law, and even medicine are being reshaped as AI tools handle tasks once done exclusively by humans, leaving many people both excited about new productivity gains and anxious about job security. Among the firms driving this shift is Anthropic, one of the world's leading AI companies.