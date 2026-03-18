This New Claude Feature Lets Your Phone Run Your PC. Here's How

Anthropic has announced a new feature called "Claude Dispatch", enabling users to control AI tasks running on their desktop computers directly from their smartphones. The feature is part of its evolving Claude Cowork environment.

Dispatch allows a single, continuous conversation with Claude across desktop and mobile devices. Users can assign tasks remotely and later return to completed results, improving flexibility and productivity.

Felix Rieseberg, Member of Technical Staff at Anthropic, announced on X that the company is rolling out a new Claude Cowork feature in research preview, called Dispatch. "It's one persistent conversation with Claude running on your computer. Message it from your phone and return later to finished work," he said. Users can try the feature by downloading Claude Desktop and pairing their phone.

We're shipping a new feature in Claude Cowork as a research preview that I'm excited about: Dispatch!



One persistent conversation with Claude that runs on your computer. Message it from your phone. Come back to finished work.



To try it out, download Claude Desktop, then pair… pic.twitter.com/r6OH46Ll89 — Felix Rieseberg (@felixrieseberg) March 17, 2026

Rieseberg added that because Dispatch works within Cowork, Claude executes code in a sandbox on the user's device, keeping files local and requiring user approval before taking any action. He described the experience as "magical," noting that Claude can handle tasks such as generating reports from internal dashboards or even finding a better seat on an upcoming flight. "Everything Claude can do on your computer - files, browser, tools - becomes reachable from wherever you are," he said.

How the Feature Works

The company said all processing takes place on the user's desktop device, using locally stored files, connectors and plugins. This ensures tasks can access personal data and installed tools securely.

However, the system requires the desktop application to remain open and connected to the internet, with the computer staying awake for tasks to run successfully.

Anthropic has released Claude Dispatch as a research preview, initially available to Max subscribers. The company added that access will soon expand to Pro users.

The launch reflects a broader industry trend towards always-on, cross-device AI systems, allowing users to interact with AI tools anytime and from anywhere.