'No Regrets': Man Shares Why He Turned Down Rs 36 Lakh Job Offer In Dubai, Internet Reacts

An Indian professional recently opened up about why he rejected a Rs 36 lakh job offer in Dubai, a package that could have completely transformed his financial life. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kanan Bahl revealed that it was a tax-free salary and it was the highest campus placement offer at that time at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

He further mentioned that after all expenses, he would've saved Rs 20 lakhs. "I couldn't find a job in India that paid more than Rs 12 lakhs p.a. at that time," he said.

But still, he chose to say no.

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While a tax-free salary in the UAE is a dream for many professionals seeking rapid financial growth, his priorities lie elsewhere.

Taking the Dubai role would have meant relocating to another country, missing daily moments with his loved ones, and living away from his established support system.

For him, the comfort of staying near his parents and family outweighed the attraction of earning extra money abroad.

"Staying close to my family and culture mattered more. And today - I don't regret it a bit. The career I made here is far more lucrative than any offer I would've made there," he wrote.

"India may not be perfect, but we need to make it perfect. This motherland gave my forefathers shelter when they were persecuted from their homes in 1947. We all owe a lot to our freedom fighters and motherland, India."

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See the post here:

Social media reaction

His story resonated deeply on social media. "Very nice though. I have no doubt about the rise of India. When we have youth like you will make it happen. Kudos to your parents too. Have a happy Independence day," one user wrote in the comment section.

"You win with your parents. That's some good parenting. Kudos," another said.

"Although I have a totally opposite thought, I have some damm respect for this type of thinking. Well done, brother," a third user wrote.