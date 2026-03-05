New Israeli Website Helps Civilians Find Safe Shower Times Amid Rocket Attacks

As Iran targets Israel with kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles, a new website is claiming to help locals find the safest time for a shower. By analysing recent rocket fire patterns, the website estimates "safe windows" so residents can bathe without the constant fear of rushing to a bomb shelter.

Additionally, the website factors in historical data and live developments from the Iranian campaign. As per the current metrics, the best time to take a shower is 5:30 am when the the freuency of Iranian attacks is at its lowest.

Israel's Home Front Command is responsible for sending alerts about rocket fire, hostile aircraft, and, in some cases, earthquakes, informing civilians to quickly head to the bunkers to safely shelter themselves from the impact of missiles or drones that may escape the advanced air defence apparatus.

Since 1992, Israeli law has required every home to have access to a protected area. Most modern residences feature a Mamad, a private, reinforced room inside the unit, while others utilise a Mamak, a shared safe space located on each floor of the building.

Israelis crack me up. Someone built an app that estimates how safe it is to take a shower. If a siren sounds, you don't want to be running to a shelter soaking wet and covered in soap.



The app analyzes recent patterns of rocket fire to estimate the safest time of day to shower. pic.twitter.com/gt6anhJQMA — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) March 4, 2026

'Legit Useful'

Social media users were impressed by thee wbesite's functionality, with many appreciating that it could help solve a tiny but real problem during the time of war.

"It's legit useful! I've been in shelters with neighbours wrapped in a towel who had been mid-shower!" said one user while another added: "Having been caught in that situation a few days ago and getting dressed so fast I put my clothes on backwards, I appreciate this!"

A third commented: "It may sound funny but is absolutely useful. It is relatively cold to run out wrapped in a towel. Water running also makes it difficult to hear alarms going off."

A fourth said: "When I was in Israel and the Houthis were causing trouble, that, along with sitting on the toilet, worried me. 4 am and jumping out of bed wasn't a problem, although I was on holiday, so more problematic for the locals."

Since February 28, Iranian ballistic missile strikes have killed at least 11 people in Israel and injured more than 1,000 others to varying degrees. Recently, Israeli military officials claimed that Iran fired ballistic missiles carrying cluster munitions toward Israeli territory, marking the first reported use of such weapons in the current war.