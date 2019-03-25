Israeli PM To Cut Short US Visit After Rocket Injures Five In Tel Aviv

Sirens sounded in central Israel and police and medics said a house was on fire and five-six people were wounded today after a suspected rocket attack from the Gaza Strip.

World | | Updated: March 25, 2019 12:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Israeli PM To Cut Short US Visit After Rocket Injures Five In Tel Aviv

Benjamin Netanyahu says he will meet US President Donald Trump shortly. (File)


Jerusalem: 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he would cut short his US visit and return home after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit Tel Aviv wounding five people.

"I have decided, due to the security incidents, to cut short my visit to the United States. I will meet President (Donald) Trump in a few hours and just after that I will return to Israel to lead closely the operations," Netanyahu said in a video released by his office.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Israel attackGaza rocketIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
LK AdvaniSurendra SinghISISBhaichung BhutiaElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsArvind KejriwalUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsGurugramShiv Sena BJPRadha Ravi

................................ Advertisement ................................