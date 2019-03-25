Israeli PM To Cut Short US Visit After Rocket Injures Five In Tel Aviv

Benjamin Netanyahu says he will meet US President Donald Trump shortly. (File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he would cut short his US visit and return home after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit Tel Aviv wounding five people.

"I have decided, due to the security incidents, to cut short my visit to the United States. I will meet President (Donald) Trump in a few hours and just after that I will return to Israel to lead closely the operations," Netanyahu said in a video released by his office.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.