Nearly Half Of All Songs Uploaded To Music Streaming Platform Deezer Are Now AI-Generated

Music streaming company Deezer has revealed that the sheer quantity of AI-generated songs being uploaded on the platform is nearly on par with human creators. The company on Monday (Apr 20) stated that it receives a staggering 75,000 AI song submissions every day, representing 44 per cent of all daily uploads. This amounts to more than two million AI-generated tracks uploaded per month, highlighting the new "AI slop" crisis that is plaguing the music industry.

"Since January 2025, when Deezer launched its patent-pending AI-music detection tool, the company has driven the conversation around AI-generated music, by regularly revealing updated facts and figures. This includes the amount of tracks uploaded daily, a number which has increased from 10,000 to 75,000 in little over a year," Deezer said in a statement.

Despite the rising amount of AI-generated songs, Deezer said its consumption remains low, accounting for only one to three per cent of total streams. Additionally, a majority (85 per cent) of these streams are detected as fraudulent and demonetised by Deezer.

"AI-generated music is now far from a marginal phenomenon and as daily deliveries keep increasing, we hope the whole music ecosystem will join us in taking action to help safeguard artist's rights and promote transparency for fans," said Alexis Lanternier, CEO of Deezer.

Deezer's statement comes in the backdrop of a survey conducted by the company last year that found that 97 per cent of participants couldn't tell the difference between fully AI-generated music and human-made music.

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AI Fraud: Man Bags $8 Million In Royalties

Last month, a US man pleaded guilty to orchestrating a massive AI-driven music fraud. Accused Michael Smith used AI to produce thousands of music tracks, then deployed automated bots to stream them billions of times, pocketing over $8 million in royalties.

"Michael Smith generated thousands of fake songs using artificial intelligence and then streamed those fake songs billions of times," said US Attorney Jay Clayton.

"Although the songs and listeners were fake, the millions of dollars Smith stole was real. Millions of dollars in royalties that Smith diverted from real, deserving artists and rights holders. Smith's brazen scheme is over, as he stands convicted of a federal crime for his AI-assisted fraud," he added.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Smith now faces up to five years in prison and the forfeiture of $8,091,843.64 when he is sentenced on July 29 by US District Judge John G. Koeltl.