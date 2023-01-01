Mark Zuckerberg Shares Photo With Pregnant Wife Priscilla Chan, Sends New Year Wishes

Mr. Zuckerberg and Ms. Chan are college sweethearts.

Facebook Co-founder and Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, took to social media to share a picture with his wife Priscilla Chan on the occasion of New Year. The year 2023 is all the more special for the couple as they will be welcoming their third baby.

"Happy New Year! Here's to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023," the caption says. In the photo, Mr Zuckerberg is dressed in a black suit, as he cradles Ms. Chan's baby bump. The couple is all smiles while posing for the photo. Another photo featured Mr. Zuckerberg sharing a candid moment with his daughter.

See the post here:

In September 2022, Mr Zuckerberg announced that his wife, Priscilla Chan, is pregnant with baby no 3. He wrote, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year".

The couple has been married since 2012 and already has two daughters. In December 2015, Mr Zuckerberg announced the birth of their first daughter, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg. In August 2017, the couple welcomed their second daughter. They named her "August".

Notably, Mr. Zuckerberg and Ms. Chan are college sweethearts. Ms. Chan, 37, is a pediatrician and philanthropist. After graduating from Harvard University, she studied medicine at the University of California.

The couple began dating in 2003 after they met at a Harvard University frat party. The couple tied the knot on May 19, 2012, on the grounds of Zuckerberg's mansion. Last year, they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and marked the occasion by recreating a scene from their wedding.



