'To More Adventures': Mark Zuckerberg, Wife Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg celebrated a decade of his marriage with Priscilla Chan by recreating a scene from their wedding. The image, shared by him on Facebook, features the much-in-love couple holding each other's hands and smiling.

“Ten years married and half our lives together. Here's to more adventures,” Mr Zuckerberg said.

Later, the billionaire entrepreneur, 38, in the comments section, dropped the same image from his wedding album. He wrote, “And, the same photo from our wedding 10 years ago.”

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, met at Harvard University and started dating in 2003. They married in a surprise ceremony in May 2012.

Ms Chan, 37, is a paediatrician and philanthropist. After graduating from Harvard University, she studied medicine at the University of California.

The Facebook post celebrating the 10th anniversary of their marriage immediately went viral, with several people sending their best wishes to the couple.

“Mark Zuckerberg, happy anniversary and may you all have many more happy years together,” wrote one user.

“Congratulations on another wonderful year of falling in love with each other. Happy anniversary, Mark and Priscilla,” read one of the comments.

Another said, “Happy anniversary to you both. You both look like a modern-day Cinderella story.”

A few were quick to point at that the girl's playhouse in the latest photo.

“Awww... I love this, and now with the girls' playhouse in the picture. Congratulations and happy anniversary, Mark and Priscilla,” a person wrote.

To this, Mark Zuckerberg responded, “Our favourite upgrade.”

In December 2015, Mr Zuckerberg announced the birth of their first daughter, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg. In August 2017, the couple welcomed their second daughter. They named her “August”.