Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Expecting Baby No 3, 'Lots Of Love'

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are expecting a baby girl

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is about to be a dad for the third time. Taking to Instagram, Mr Zuckerberg announced that his wife, Priscilla Chan, is pregnant with baby no 3. He wrote, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year”.

The couple has been married since 2012 and is blessed with two daughters- August and Maxima. Mr Zuckerberg and Ms Chan are college sweethearts, the couple began dating in 2003 after they met at a Harvard University frat party. They got married in 2012, and recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Check out the post here:

Mr Zuckerberg was previously one of the wealthiest men but in recent times his net worth has taken a beating. The chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc. has lost $68.3 billion, or about 54% of his fortune.

His fortune has been cut in half and then some, dropping by $71 billion so far this year, the most among the ultra-rich tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. At $55.9 billion, his net worth ranks 20th among global billionaires, his lowest spot since 2014 and behind three Waltons and two members of the Koch family.

It was less than two years ago when Zuckerberg, 38, was worth $106 billion and among an elite group of global billionaires, with only Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates commanding bigger fortunes. His wealth swelled to a peak of $142 billion in September 2021, when the company's shares reached as high as $382.

The following month, Zuckerberg introduced Meta and changed the company's name from Facebook Inc. And it's been largely downhill from there as it struggles to find its footing in the tech universe.

