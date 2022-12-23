'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' Actor Shweta Kawaatra Slams Lufthansa For Rude Behaviour And Misplaced Luggage

Shweta Kawaatra got stranded inside Munich airport for nearly 30 hours.

Television actor Shweta Kawaatra, who is best known for playing Pallavi in 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', on Friday morning shared her horrifying experience during her trip from Mumbai to New York with a stopover in Munich.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Kawaatra explained how her flight got cancelled in Munich and she was stranded inside the airport for nearly 30 hours, that too with her little daughter. She also revealed that she has now reached New York and that it has been a week but she hasn't received her luggage yet.

"Disappointing experience with Lufthansa. Rude inconsiderate staff. 7 days and our bags still haven't been found by @lufthansa Hope we get our bags before we go back to India @Ministry_ca @MoCA_GoI @manavgohil @Lufthansa_USA @Lufthansa_DE @lufthansacargoag @lhtechnik," Ms Kawaatra wrote on Twitter while sharing a video from New York.

In the clip, the TV actor said, "Alright, so we travelled Lufthansa from Mumbai, had a transit at Munich where our flights got cancelled. We got stuck there, stranded for over 26-30 hours with my child. Nobody was there to help us and they expected us to stand in a five to six km line full of people to ask any questions."

"If at all the staff was available at the first class centre where I went they drove me and my daughter out from that place. They were very very rude. They refused to even hear what I wanted to ask. It's been harrowing. We spent our night at the airport. Then we were promised that our luggage is going to go with us on the next flight we take, which didn't happen. It has been now seven days since we have been in New York and we haven't received our luggage, four pieces of luggage. It's really been crazy," she continued.

At the end of the video, Ms Kawaatra stated that despite continuous efforts to get in touch with the airlines over the issue and find her luggage, everything has gone in vain.

Ms Kawaatra rose to fame as Pallavi in 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'. She has also been part of several other TV series, including 'Ghar Ek Mandir', 'Kkusum', 'Yeh Meri Life Hai' and 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'. She has also appeared in reality shows such as 'Fear Factor India' and 'Nach Baliye 2'.

