Munich Airport Closed Again, Pilot Blames Drone Sightings

Munich airport was forced to halt operations again late on Friday over suspected drone sightings, a day after drones caused more than 30 flights to be cancelled there and left nearly 3,000 passengers stranded.

Airports in Denmark, Norway and Poland have recently suspended flights due to unidentified drones, while Romania and Estonia have pointed the finger at Russia, which has brushed off the allegations.

For the second night in a row Munich airport said it had to "cancel air traffic until further notice" after "unconfirmed drone sightings".

Just over 24 hours earlier, at 8:30 pm local time on Thursday, drones were spotted in areas close to the airport, including the towns of Freising and Erding, according to police.

Erding plays host to an airfield used by the German military. Bild newspaper said some of the drones were spotted flying over the facility, although police could not confirm this.

The first drones near the airport perimeter were seen around 9:05 pm on Thursday, and then over the airport complex about an hour later.

The sightings ended around midnight, but not before causing the closure of both runways.

The airport said it had provided camp beds, blankets, drinks and snacks for affected passengers.

Police helicopters were deployed but "no information is available on the type and number of drones", police said.

Operations resumed again at 5:00 am on Friday and ran normally for most of the day but the airport's website showed several flights due for Friday evening cancelled, delayed or diverted.

- 'Drone wall' -

Earlier on Friday German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the first night's incident was a "wake-up call" on the threat from drones.

"The race between the threat from drones and the defence against drones is becoming more and more difficult," he told Bild, adding that "more financing and research" on the issue was urgently needed at the national and European levels.

The disruptions came as the country celebrated German Unity Day on Friday -- a national holiday -- and as Munich geared up for the final weekend of Oktoberfest, which draws hundreds of thousands of people the city every day.

The annual beer gala and funfair had already closed for half a day on Wednesday after a bomb scare.

The German government is expected on Wednesday to sign off on plans for a change in the law to let the army shoot drones down if necessary.

Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder told Bild that "we must be able to shoot (drones) down immediately instead of waiting" and said that the police should also have the power to do so.

The drone sightings in Denmark and high-profile aerial incursions in Estonia and Poland have heightened fears that Russia's assault on Ukraine could spill over Europe's borders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Europe on Thursday that the recent drone incursions showed Moscow was looking to "escalate" its aggression.

Germany is on high alert, saying a swarm of them had flown over the country last week, including over military and industrial sites.

Denmark also raised the alarm, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterating last week that only one country "poses a threat to Europe's security -- and that's Russia".

Moscow said it "firmly rejects" any suggestion of involvement, with Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing Europe of stoking "hysteria" to justify rising military spending.

EU heads of state met in Copenhagen this week to discuss bolstering the bloc's defences with the establishment of a "drone wall".

Denmark accepted a Swedish offer of Stockholm's anti-drone technology to ensure the meeting could proceed without disruption.

Meanwhile, the United States is sending anti-drone defences to Denmark, Copenhagen's defence ministry said.

NATO has said it has "enhanced vigilance" in the Baltic following the airspace intrusions.

