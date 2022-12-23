Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted With Victoria Lamas, Sparks Dating Rumours

A theory online claims that Leonardo DiCaprio refuses to date women over 25.

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with actor Victoria Lamas in Los Angeles, sparking dating rumours. The pair was seen leaving The Birds Streets Club on Sunset Boulevard on Tuesday, according to People. DiCaprio, 48, and Lamas, 23, left the club separately but entered the car together. However, a source told the outlet that the two actors attended a "big group dinner" at the club and "were joined by a number of other people in the car". The news comes amid a theory circulating online that DiCaprio refuses to date women over 25. Called "Leo's Law", the theory was popularised by a Reddit user.

People said that DiCaprio continues to see Gigi Hadid, with whom he has been romantically linked.

Page Six, which obtained the photo, said that Lamas was wearing a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black trousers and a black leather jacket. DiCaprio, meanwhile, wore a baggy black t-shirt, light-wash jeans, white sneakers, a black jacket and his signature black baseball cap.

Victoria is the daughter of "Falcon Crest" star Lorenzo Lamas. The upcoming artist has more than 26,000 followers on Instagram.

DiCaprio most recently sparked dating rumours with Hadid when both the actor and the supermodel was spotted spending time together at a New York Fashion Week party in September.

The reports of their rumoured romance started doing the rounds after the Titanic star's break-up with model-actor Camila Morrone. Gigi Hadid was previously dating singer Zayn Malik, with who she has a daughter.

DiCaprio and Morrone made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards and they reportedly dated for over four years.