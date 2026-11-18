Iconic bourbon maker Jim Beam has indefinitely halted production at its Kentucky facility due to dwindling demand for liquor. The whiskey giant initially announced a pause in production at its Clermont facility in December 2025. 11 months after the pause went into effect, the company said it is unlikely that the facility will resume production.

The brand, owned by Japanese drinks giant Suntory Global Spirits, which employs more than 1,000 people across its sites in Kentucky, said it remains unclear when it will begin distilling bourbon again. For now, production will be paused in 2027, and the company will reassess production needs in future.

"The James B. Beam Distilling Co. Clermont campus is an important part of our Kentucky operations and the homeplace of Jim Beam," the company was quoted as saying by The Courier Journal.

"We remain committed to investing in Jim Beam and enhancing our Clermont campus as a hospitality destination that offers more ways to bring people together to experience the world's number one bourbon."

The flagship site, located just outside Bardstown, has been Jim beam's home for 90 years. While production remains halted, the site is open to visitors, with bottling, ageing and warehousing operations continuing. Distilling also remains active at the campus's Fred B. Noe craft distillery where brands including Knob Creek, Little Book and Booker's are produced.

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Alcohol Demand Falling

Suntory Global Spirits president and chief executive Greg Hughes said the company had originally planned to reopen Celrmont "sooner" but refrained from giving any timeframe.

Without specifying a volume in the interview, Hughes said production of Jim Beam was down “slightly” this year compared with 2025.

“Obviously, we're all down off of our peak levels of 2021 to 2022”, he said of the bourbon industry.