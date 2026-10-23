iPhone Duo At Rs 2.99 Lakh: 5 Things Indian Buyers Should Know

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of the iPhone Duo, its first smartphone featuring a flexible screen design. The device marks a major shift in the product line-up, attempting to merge phone functionality with a tablet-sized workspace when unfolded. The launch brings new structural engineering and refined operating software. However, its high market valuation raises questions for prospective buyers.

Here are five things buyers should know before purchasing the iPhone Duo.

1. A Foldable Display With A Compact Design

According to Apple's official website, the iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch inner OLED display and a 5.4-inch outer screen. Both support a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness.

The larger display supports multitasking, while the compact outer screen allows one-handed use. The device weighs 254 grams and measures 11.3mm thick when folded.

2. Powerful Chip, But Camera Compromises

The iPhone Duo runs on Apple's A20 Pro chip and features a 48MP dual-camera system. However, Reuters reported that early reviewers highlighted several limitations, including the absence of a dedicated telephoto lens and third-party apps that are not fully optimised for the foldable display.

The phone also uses Touch ID instead of Face ID.

3. Battery Life And Durability

Apple claims the iPhone Duo delivers up to 31 hours of video playback using its inner display and up to 44 hours on the outer screen. The device features a titanium design, Ceramic Shield protection and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. However, its long-term folding durability remains to be established through extended real-world use.

4. Premium Pricing In India

According to Apple, the iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for 256GB storage. It is also available in 512GB, 1TB and 2TB configurations. Buyers can choose between Star White and Night Sky colours. The high starting price makes it a significant investment compared with conventional premium smartphones.

5. Limited Stock And Long Delivery Waits

According to Reuters, iPhone Duo pre-orders sold out within minutes, pushing delivery estimates into January 2027 for some customers.

In India, Apple Stores are restricting purchases to customers with existing online orders, meaning walk-in buyers cannot purchase the device without a reservation.

The iPhone Duo offers a new experience for users interested in foldable technology. However, its price, early software limitations and restricted availability are important considerations before buying.