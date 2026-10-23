iPhone Duo Sold Out On Blinkit In 5 Minutes, Internet Says "Rich Nation"

Apple's first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, sold out within five minutes of going on sale on quick commerce platform Blinkit. The platform's founder Albinder Dhindsa said in an update on X that the device was launched at 8.15 am on Friday for customers in Delhi-NCR and all unites sold out within five minutes adding an exploding head emoji. Dhindsa further said the company is "working on getting more stock in the coming weeks". However, he did not mention how many units on the iPhone Duo were put on sale on Blinkit.

The device went on sale in India on Friday morning. The starting price of iPhone Duo in India is Rs 2,99,900 and costs up to Rs 4,49,900 for the top-end variant.

Reacting to Dhindsa's tweets, X users asked for the number of units put on sale on Blinkit.

"How many units 2 or 5 ? Because Apple themselves have admitted luke warm response to their Duo mobiles. So unless you are selling single digit , this ain't possible," one user commented.

Others were surprised at the strong response to a product that is selling at a much higher price in India.

"What did I tell you? Apple made a great mistake by not launching it in 10L. It would have still been sold out within minutes," one user commented.

"This means we are rich nation," said another.

Long queues and large crowds gathered at Apple's Saket Store inside Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi as the iPhone Duo officially went on sale in India.

The device features a 7.6-inch flexible inner display that folds into a compact form with a 5.4-inch outer cover screen.

It is powered by the new A20 Pro chip and features a 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, housed in a titanium frame.

The smartphone is available in four storage configurations in India. The 256GB model is priced at Rs 2,99,900, while the 512GB variant costs Rs 3,24,900. The 1TB version is priced at Rs 3,74,900, and the 2TB model comes in at Rs 4,49,900.