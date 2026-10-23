'Occasional Hiccups, But Joined At The Hip': Nepal Minister On India Ties

"There may be occasional hiccups, but we are joined at the hip" - that's how Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle described Delhi-Kathmandu ties.

Describing the relationship as "exceptionally close", the minister pointed out that no other two countries are bound together in the same way as India and Nepal.

"Not just by geography, we are also bound by deep cultural ties."

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Wagle lauded India's help during crises in Nepal, from the earthquake of 2015 to the recent flash floods.

"It was not just in the recent disaster, the flash floods. Even in the last major disaster that we had in 2015, it was India which was the first responder. I remember in the earthquake there was a cargo flight that landed in Kathmandu within a few hours of the earthquake and this was similarly replayed this time too," Wagle said.

On India's support in the aftermath of the flash floods that devastated the Himalayan nation in August this year, the minister recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prompt phone call to Nepal PM Balen Shah.

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"Prime Minister Modi called Prime Minister Balen Shah and pledged support. In our own official channels and exchanges there's always been this forthcoming helping hand from India saying that whatever Nepal needs, we are there. This cements the ties that we have," he noted.

"There could be occasional hiccups but we're joined at the hip," he added, referring to some negative episodes in the ties.

Describing the new leadership of Nepal as different from the earlier ones, Wagle insisted that Balen Shah's government seeks better ties with India.

"There was a time when we equated Nepali nationalism with anti-India sentiment. That era is now over," Wagle said.

Wagle also stated that Nepal PM Balen Shah will soon visit India and take the ties to new levels.

Pointing to the example of the European Union, the minister opined that a similar arrangement within nations in the region will help all grow.

"We've seen this kind of regional integration story play out in other parts. The European Union is a famous example where you have your sovereignty, you have your borders, you have your domestic institutions, but in terms of the common market, the flow of goods, people, ideas, and capital can be much more fluid so that we rise together. We are very hopeful that Nepal will be able to take advantage."

Aligning Nepal's interests with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 mission, Wagle said that a growing and rising India will also help Nepal.

"For us it's exceptionally important that India rises, India grows, and creates opportunities for all its neighbors. Now of course it's not automatic. These ties have to be forged. There are the trade links. As the Indian middle class becomes prosperous, it's spending money all over the world. We expect them in Nepal to visit our wonderful country," he said.