No More Delete and Retype: Instagram Brings Comment Editing to All Users

Instagram has rolled out a long-awaited feature that allows users to edit their comments after posting them, bringing the Meta-owned platform in line with several other social media services that already offer similar functionality. The update was announced on Thursday and is expected to reduce the number of typos in comment sections. Until now, users who made spelling mistakes, phrased something incorrectly, or simply changed their mind had no option but to delete their comment and repost it.

How It Works

According to Digital Trends, once a comment is posted, a 15-minute window opens during which changes can be made. Within that window, users can edit as many times as they wish. To use the feature, users simply tap "Edit" under their own comment to open the text box, make changes, and tap the blue checkmark to save. Once those 15 minutes are up, the edit option disappears entirely. This time limit is deliberate, giving users enough flexibility to catch quick mistakes without allowing conversations to be significantly altered after the fact.

What Can and Cannot Be Changed

According to TechCrunch, only text can be edited. So if a comment includes both text and a photo, the wording can be fixed, but the image itself cannot be changed. Photos, GIFs, and stickers all remain uneditable under the new system.

When a comment is edited, others will see that it was edited, but they will not see the older version. This is different from some platforms; Facebook shows edit history in some cases, whereas Instagram is keeping it simple, showing transparency without exposing past versions.

Gradual Rollout

Not all users may have access to the feature immediately, as it is still rolling out to users worldwide. The feature was flagged by social media analyst Matt Navarra on Threads in March 2026 before its official announcement.

Wider Context

This update brings Instagram closer in functionality to other modern social platforms. Within Meta's own ecosystem, Threads already supports post editing, while Messenger has long allowed users to edit or remove messages after sending. On X, formerly Twitter, post editing is available only to paid subscribers. Reactions online have been mostly positive, with users saying "It's about time," while others joked that it was hard to understand why the feature had taken so long to arrive.

Separately, on the same day as this announcement, Instagram also shared updates about restricting certain types of content for teen accounts based on 13-plus movie ratings.