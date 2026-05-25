Woman Shares Mother's Emotional Voice Note, Moves Internet To Tears

An emotional voice note shared by Instagram user Shalini Pathak is touching many people online, especially those who live away from their families and miss the comfort of hearing a parent's voice after a tiring day. The viral clip has made several social media users emotional as it reminded them of home, care and late-night conversations with their mothers. In the video, Shalini shared a voice note sent by her mother, who lovingly calls her "Lado" while checking on her emotional well-being in a calm and caring manner. The conversation is simple and gentle, something many people said felt deeply familiar.

In the voice note, Shalini's mother tells her daughter not to keep her feelings to herself and asks her to speak openly with friends and loved ones whenever life feels difficult. She tells her that there is no need to take stress about anything and reassures her that sharing pain with others helps make emotional burdens lighter.

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Her mother also reminds her that she should never carry emotional struggles alone. The soft and unhurried message has resonated strongly with viewers online.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Shalini said she had missed the message because her phone was on silent while she was sleeping. She wrote in the caption that she keeps her phone on silent while sleeping and woke up to the message the next day.

She wrote, "I don't know what did I do to deserve her in my life."

Social Media Reaction

The video has since received a strong response on social media, with many users saying the voice note felt like a warm hug from home. Several people living in different cities away from their families said hearing the mother's comforting words instantly made them emotional.

One user commented, "No one like mother."

Another user noted, "Heard "shalu" and felt like it's my mother."

"Clearly you won in life," added a third user.



