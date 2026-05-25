Anoushka Shankar Recalls Past Abuse After Fan Lifts Her Without Consent: 'Didn't Know How To Respond'

Acclaimed sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar has opened up about an uncomfortable encounter with a fan following one of her recent performances.

What Happened After The Show?

Taking to social media, Anoushka shared details of an incident that occurred while she was meeting fans after a recent concert.

What initially seemed like an overenthusiastic interaction soon left her reflecting on the importance of personal boundaries.

She wrote, "A man picked me up last weekend. I mean, physically lifted me. He asked if he could, but didn't wait for an answer before I found myself suspended in the air, clasped in a bear hug by a stranger, feet dangling. I had been meeting a few fans after a show and it all happened so fast. I laughed awkwardly and asked to be let down, I signed his poster, I smiled and waved."

She further added, "Later when sharing the story, I was quick to say I felt confident he had no ill intent and was simply being overexcited and thoughtless (I still believe this is likely true). I was surprised people's reactions seemed more shocked and upset than my own."

'The Path Of Healing Curves'

Days after the incident, Anoushka said the emotional impact began to sink in.

"Days later, the reality has sunk in. Once again, my history of abuse meant I didn't know how to respond appropriately to someone crossing my boundaries in real time. I centred his hypothetical intent over my lived experience of discomfort," she continued.

Anoushka added, "When this happens feelings of shame, dismay and frustration can arise. How can I still be grappling with these never-ending nuances? I have come so far in this process of healing yet a single moment can show me further wounds still enclosed within. Another layer of childhood's memories resurfacing and shedding."

"I share this to say: if, like me, you hold these experiences within yourself, please go gently. (Yes, I find it easier to tell others this than myself). The path of healing curves, and is never linear. If you lost your voice again for a moment, remember you can find it, always, within. The gulf between our bodies, our emotions, and how our minds are able to read them is narrowing with every moment that separates us from our past," she concluded.

Widely regarded as one of the leading contemporary sitar players, Anoushka Shankar has built a global reputation for blending Indian classical music with experimental and international influences.

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