'Such A Down To Earth Person': Indian Entrepreneur And Family On Meeting Dubai Ruler In Elevator

Indian entrepreneur Anas Rahman Junaid and his family were on a holiday in Dubai when they got a surprise of a lifetime when they bumped into the ruler of Dubai in an elevator. Taking to Instagram, Mr Anas, who is the founder and managing director of wealth research agency Hurun India, shared pictures of the meet.

"What are the odds of meeting @hhshkmohd in an elevator?? Such a down to earth person. He graciously allowed us to click multiple photographs and had a good chat with Mishel as well," the Mumbai-based businessman wrote in the caption.

According to Khaleej Times, Mr Anas said that he was riding the elevator with his family from the 22nd flood of Atlantis The Royal on Saturday when Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stepped in along with his entourage.

"We were shocked," Mr Anas told the outlet, adding, "He stepped into the lift and was very friendly. He put his arms around my daughter and asked her if she knew who he was". The entrepreneur also said that the Sheikh chatted with his family and posed for multiple photographs before leaving and sending the family into a tizzy of excitement.

Mr Anas said his daughter and his son were excited to meet the Dubai ruler. "When we stepped off the elevator, all of us were jumping in excitement," he said.

"We could not believe that we had actually met him and spoke to him. In fact, my wife later took a photo of the lift and shared it on social media saying it was her most favourite lift in the world. We then sent the photos with him to our school friends and family groups before posting on social media," Mr Anas told the outlet.

Further, speaking about his own encounter with the Sheikh, the Hurun MD said, "I had heard of him being friendly with people but to experience it was something different. After speaking to my daughter, he turned to us and asked us where we were from and what we do. After that, he kindly obliged for a photograph. My son usually doesn't smile for photographs but this time he had the biggest smile on his face."