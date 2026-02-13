"Dream Of Millions": Indian Family's Chance Meeting With Dubai Ruler Goes Viral

Weekends at Qudra Lake, located in the Saih Al Salam desert of Dubai, are usually about sand, silence and escaping the city. This one came with an unexpected cameo.

In the middle of nowhere - lakes, bikes, kids running around - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passed by. No convoy drama. No grand announcement.

The moment was captured by Sourabh Jain who was at the popular tourist spot with his family.

"A random weekend at Qudra Lakes turned unforgettable when we spotted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum @hhshkmohd passing by. His kindness and warmth as he blessed the kids made it a truly special and memorable moment," Jain said in a post that is gaining traction on Instagram.

The video shows the Dubai ruler rolling down the window of his car and greeting the family personally. He also invited the children to click a photo with him.

"This is the dream of millions and luckily your family got this opportunity.. Amazing," said one user.

"You are so lucky dear ,my longtime wish to meet him," commented another.

The children didn't fully grasp the protocol. They just saw someone who stopped, smiled and blessed them.

Qudra is known for it artificial, heart-shaped Love Lake and vibrant wildlife. It is a preferred spot among tourists for camping, picnics, birdwatching and cycling along an 80-km track, ideal for sunset views.