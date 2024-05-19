Dubai Ruler Walks Hand-In-Hand With 3-Year-Old Grandson, Video Wins Hearts

The video has gone viral and received an outpouring of affection and heart emojis.

Grandparents want to spend valuable and enjoyable time with family, especially their grandchildren. Recently, a video has surfaced on Instagram showing Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum bonding with his three-year-old grandson. The adorablre clip was shared on Instagram by the Dubai ruler's son, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is affectionately known as Fazza.

Sharing the video, the crown prince wrote on Instagram, ''It's enough to be holding on to it. May God protect you all.'' The video shows Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his grandson twinning in traditional Middle Eastern white robes, complete with headgear. The Dubai ruler hands his grandson's hands while he plays with his walking stick.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and received an outpouring of affection and heart emojis. Since being shared, the video has accumulated five million views and 215,184 likes.

One user wrote, ''There are things for which it is necessary to hold on especially to life.''

Another person commented, ''This image of the little boy holding the stick and holding his little hand tightly in his grandfather's is truly tender! May God protect you.''

A third user commented, ''Thankful. Grateful. Blessed. You did your best as a Leader, Sultan. And we trully salute & thank you for everything. Wishing you all the best in life and your health.''

''Such a beautiful video,'' posted a fourth.

Notably, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been the Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008. The 41-year-old is also the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and President of Dubai-based Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC). The Emirati royal, who is an avid traveller and fitness enthusiast has over 16 million followers on Instagram.

The bio of his page reads, ''Every picture has a story and every story has a moment that I'd love to share with you. Thanks and enjoy''.