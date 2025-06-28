Watch: Dubai Crown Prince 'Fazza' Wins Hearts By Covering Everyone's Restaurant Bill

An act of generosity by the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has gone viral on social media. Affectionately known as 'Fazza', a pseudonym used for his poetry, meaning "the one who helps" in Arabic, the crown prince surprised diners at a Dubai mall restaurant by paying for everyone's meal during an impromptu visit.

In a video shared by local media outlet Lovin Dubai, a woman claimed that she was visiting the La Maison Ani restaurant in the mall when she spotted the crown prince, who had also come for lunch.

"Sheikh Hamdan came to this restaurant for lunch, and he covered the bill for everyone in the restaurant," the woman said.

"He paid the entire bill," she added, estimating that the total bill amount might have been between Rs 5.8 lakh (AED 25,000) and Rs 6.9 lakh (AED 30,000).

Social media reacts

As of the last update, the video had received over half a million views, with the majority praising the crown prince for his benevolence and generosity.

"That's faz doing what he does best. There's a reason why Dubai tops the list for a lot of things!" said one user, while another added: "I don't have words to say how wonderful the Royal family is. Long life for all of them. Allah bless and protect the UAE."

A third commented: "Sheikh Hamdan and his brothers always do it as their father Sheikh Mohammed did before them."

A fourth added: "A true prince with a heart for his people."

Sheikh Hamdan was appointed Crown Prince of Dubai in 2008, after serving as Deputy Ruler from 2006 to 2008. The prince is known for poetry, adventure sports (skydiving, scuba diving), and philanthropy, supporting causes like Dubai Cares and environmental sustainability. His Instagram, with over 17 million followers, showcases his hobbies, including photography, animals.