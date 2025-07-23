Watch: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Spotted Using Public Tram, Surprises Commuters

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's ruler, was recently seen riding a busy tram alongside fellow passengers. A video, first posted on TikTok and reposted by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Instagram, captures Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum standing at a tram station before boarding a crowded tram with everyday commuters. Despite his high profile, the Dubai ruler blended seamlessly with the passengers, sitting quietly and drawing minimal attention. An Instagram user, citing a Dubai resident as the source of the video, mentioned that Sheikh Mohammed was heading home from work.

Another viral clip circulating online depicts Sheikh Mohammed seated inside the tram, engaging casually with other commuters, sparking widespread discussion on social media. Notably, the tram ride was part of his ongoing efforts to personally monitor the development and operational progress of Dubai's public transportation systems.

Watch the videos here:

Sheikh Mohammed is frequently seen using Dubai's public transport. In 2023, he was spotted in a gold cabin at the far end of a Dubai Metro train, accompanied by his entourage, enjoying views of the city's buildings as the train neared the Dubai Mall station.

Since its debut in 2014, the Dubai Tram has carried over 60 million passengers, as per Gulf News. The 42-minute route runs from Al Sufouh Station to Jumeirah Lakes Towers Station, covering 11 stations along Al Sufouh Road. It connects key areas, including the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), and Dubai Marina, seamlessly integrating with the Dubai Metro system.

Born in 1949, Sheikh Mohammed has held prominent roles, including Minister of Defence since 1971 and Crown Prince of Dubai from 1995 until assuming the role of ruler in 2006.