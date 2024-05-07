'Most Memorable Experience': Dubai Ruler's Daughter Gives Birth To Girl

The couple got married in 2023.

The daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gave birth to a baby girl on May 1 and shared pictures from the hospital shortly after. Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Instagram and thanked the hospital staff and called it the "most memorable experience" of bringing her baby into the world.

"Thank you Dr. Fadi Mirza and Latifa Hospital team for all your support and most memorable experience for bringing baby Mahra to this world," she wrote in the caption of the post alongside a white heart and evil eye emoji.

In the images, the princess is seen holding the newborn to her chest as her husband Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum is standing next to her. The other pictures also show the family members holding the newborn and several gifts covered in pink wrapping paper for the baby.

The couple got married last year. Around five months after the wedding, they announced the pregnancy news on Instagram. "Just the three of us," Sheikha Mahra captioned the picture and tagged Sheikh Mana who re-shared it.

Meanwhile, the princess's husband, Sheikh Mana is involved in many ventures such as GCI Real Estate Development Company, MM Group of Companies, Dubai Tech, and AlBarada Trading.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is UAE's vice president, prime minister, and minister of defence. Sheikha Mahra is one of his 26 children. Her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is Greek, hence she has Greek and Emirati ancestry.